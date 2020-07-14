Lootcase’s Rajesh Krishnan says directors are not in charge of promotions: ‘Would like to believe the movie is as important to them as to me’

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 10:55 IST

Filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan, who has directed Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, has said that a director is not “in charge of advertising and promotions”, adding this could be the reason why he had no clue about the virtual press conference that happened early in July, announcing the film’s release on Disney+ Hotstar. Lootcase features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao, among others.

Rajesh told Mid Day, “A director makes the film, but he is not in charge of the advertising and promotions. I credit the studio for giving us 100 per cent freedom to make the film we wanted to. I would like to believe that the movie is as important to them as to me. We were shopping for a producer for long; the studio coming on board was a shot in the arm. Kunal had spoken to Vijay Singh [former CEO, Fox Star Studios] and made the film happen.”

Earlier this month, a virtual press conference was held by Disney+ Hotstar announcing the release of seven major Bollywood films - originally meant for theatrical release - on its platform. Interestingly, lead stars of all but two films were invited to be present. Kunal, and Vidyut Jammwal (Khuda Hafiz) tweeted hours ahead of the conference that they had no clue about the event and were not invited. After the tweets, Disney+ Hotstar received much flak for succumbing to star system, prevalent in Bollywood, and inviting only the stars, not the talent behind all projects it acquired.

Lootcase is set for digital-only release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. The poster was released recently and it showed Kunal and Rasika on the run with a huge suitcase in hand. The background is, possibly a chawl, and has bank notes spread across the ground. Towards the bottom of the poster, we see Ranvir and Vijay taking aim with their respective pistols while Gajraj is seen smiling in the centre.

