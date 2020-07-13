e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey’s Lootcase to release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. See poster

Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey’s Lootcase to release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar. See poster

Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao-starrer, Lootcase has got a release date. The details were announced on Twitter on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.
Lootcase, starring Kunal Kemmu and Ranvir Shorey among others, has got a release date. The film will release on July 31 on Disney+Hotstar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter and wrote: “RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #Lootcase to premiere on 31 July 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstar... Stars #KunalKemmu, #RasikaDugal, #RanvirShorey, #VijayRaaz and #GajrajRao... Directed by Rajesh Krishnan... Poster...” The film also stars actors Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao and Rasika Dugal.

 

The poster shows Kunal and Rasika on the run with a huge suitcase in hand. The background appears to be a chawl of a big city, with bank notes spread on the ground. Towards the bottom of the poster, we see Ranvir and Vijay taking aim with their respective pistols while Gajraj is seen smiling in the centre.

Lootcase happens to be among a host of other medium-budget films that will release on OTT platforms in the coming few months. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo showed the way when it released on Amazon Prime last month.

Soon to follow, would be films like Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull and Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 will also release on OTT platforms.

Also read: Karan Patel takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘Your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people?’

Kunal had recently been in news when he had expressed his displeasure at been ignored by Disney+Hotstar at the live launch event, held late last month. The event was held to announce that seven films would get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

He had written on Twitter, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn’t give it to you, it doesn’t make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we’ll show you how high we can leap).”

