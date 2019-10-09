Made In China song Naari Naari: Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are rockstars in this quirky song, watch

bollywood

The makers of Made In China have released a new song titled Naari Naari from the film and lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are seen grooving to the tunes of the song. It was launched Wednesday afternoon.

The video opens with news channels vastly covering the news of Rajkummar’s character gone missing. Soon, they find him and ask the secret to the “tiger soup”. But Rajkummar only has a smile in response to their questions.

Sachin – Jigar have composed the music for the song. Vishal Dadlani and Jonita Gandhi have lent their voices for the quirky number that has been penned down by VAYU. Rajkummar and Mouni look like rockstars, dressed in shimmery costumes. The lyrics are quite interesting but the music is not too peppy, failing the mood of the song.

Interestingly, the song is a recreated version of the 90s Arabic classic song by the same name.

Directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, Made In China is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Hindi Medium fame. The film is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help him become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen in the role of Rajkummar’s wife (Rukmini).

Talking about choosing Rajkummar for the film, Musale had earlier said the actor has spoiled him for life. For the role, the actor spent a month in that city before the shoot, learned the language and gained weight to get the part right. “When he signed on to be part of the film, he was already thinking ahead and making mental notes about what aspects he will need to work on to ace his characterisation. Raj and I had many conversations to solidify the space of Raghu Mehta’s world. Next thing I know, I get a call from him telling me that he is in Ahmedabad. He took a video camera and visited many busy areas of Ahmedabad from Lal Darwaja to Gandhi market to Manek Chowk and also a few places that lots of people don’t know about. He visited these places completely under the radar - going virtually unrecognisable,” Musale said

