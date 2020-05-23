e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Maharashtra minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants: ‘On screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality’

Maharashtra minister hails Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrants: ‘On screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality’

Sonu Sood has been raking in praises from all quarters for arranging food and buses for migrants to send them back home.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 16:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Sonu Sood is getting praise for working for migrants.
Sonu Sood is getting praise for working for migrants.
         

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil on Saturday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for arranging buses for migrant workers desirous of returning to their homes. Noting that Sood has played a villain in some of his films, the water resources minister termed the actor as an “inspiring hero” in reality.

“Sonu Sood is arranging buses for migrants who want to go back to their homes. He is trying to help as many migrants as he can. The on screen villain is an inspiring hero in reality! God bless him @SonuSood,” tweeted Patil, who heads the state NCP unit. He also shared a picture of Sood standing near the buses reportedly arranged by him to ferry migrant workers.

 

Sonu had earlier said he is pained by the plight of migrant workers who are unable to go back home amid the nationwide lockdown and he will do everything he can to arrange for transport for them.

Sonu arranged more buses for the migrants after obtaining special permissions from the government of Uttar Pradesh. The actor had earlier organised multiple bus services for many such workers heading to Gulbarga, Karnataka from Maharastra.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

“It has been an extremely emotional journey for me as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes walking on streets. “I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” Sood, 46, said in a statement.

As per arrangements, multiple buses left from Wadala and various parts of UP, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar, as well as to states like Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Happy New Year actor was present to bid goodbye to these workers who were stranded in the city since the lockdown began on March 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In