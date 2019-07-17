Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor step out for lunch date, see pics

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have thrown caution to the winds and taken to celebrating their relationship in the open. The couple was spotted in Mumbai after a lunch date and the two look totally at ease in each other’s company.Malaika was dressed in a ganji and a pair of jeans while Arjun was wearing a black T-shirt and brown pants. Arjun and Malaika were in New York for a long vacation to celebrate his birthday in June. During their stay there, they also visited Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Sharing a picture of the four of them, Rishi wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm”’Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted together.Also read: Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra has ‘locked him for good now’ as he explains ‘saat pheras’ on US show. Watch videoOn his birthday, Malaika shared a picture with him with them holding hands and wrote: “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing Arjun Kapoor ... love n happiness always.” The couple was spotted twinning in New York too. Malaika had shared a photograph of herself wearing a neon top and a cap, and captioned it: “Mad hatter in NYC...(p.s. The mad hatter clicked it).” The India’s Most Wanted actor also took to Instagram to share an image of himself wearing a neon sweatshirt and the same cap. He wrote: “Yankee Doodle Do with my Fan and I! P.S. Who wore the neon better?”Malaika and Arjun celebrated his birthday in New York in June this year.While Malaika remains busy as a judge of TV shows (she has been judging India’s Got Talent with Kiron Kher and Karan Johar for many years now), Arjun will next be seen in Panipat -- a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. (With inputs from ANI)Follow @htshowbiz for more