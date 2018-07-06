Manushi Chhillar says she and Ranveer Singh had to do some goofy steps for a commercial

Miss World Manushi Chhillar said that she had a great experience while working with actor Ranveer Singh for a television commercial.Manushi made the remarks at Club Factory’s commercial launch on Thursday here. “It was a very different experience for me to shoot for this commercial. I had the opportunity to work with the one and only Ranveer Singh. It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura is so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun,” the reigning beauty queen said.

Regarding fashion, Manushi said: “I was interested in fashion since the beginning and I think everyone likes fashion. It’s a way of expressing who you are. Even when I was in medical college, I wore a white coat then. That was my fashion statement as a medical student. When I was child, I didn’t have any idea of clothing brands and it was mostly influenced by my parents. Now it’s like a sea out there.. You have so many different brands to choose from. Every brand has its own uniqueness. I love experimenting for sure.”

When asked how she relates with typical Indian fashion, Chhillar replied: “I think India has rich history and we always take so much pride in the amount of diversity that we have. When it comes to fashion, the diversity is even more.

“I come from an Indian family who has a mother whose trunk is filled with sarees from every place that she has been to. When I travel outside India, I understand the fact that I am not just a Miss World but I belong to India. So people always look for India in me so I always make sure that there is touch of my country.”

Manushi also expressed that the being an Indian, the proudest moment of her life was when she learnt to wear a saree. “Whenever I go to dinner, I try to wear a saree and more of traditional clothes. I am the girl who grew up watching her mother wear a saree therefore, I think the proudest moment of my life was when I learnt how to wear a saree,” the Miss World added.

