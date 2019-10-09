e-paper
Marjaavaan song Ek To Kam Zindgani teaser: Nora Fatehi takes over Rekha’s hit song in yet another remix

Marjaavaan song Ek To Kam Zindgani teaser: Nora Fatehi features in the remix version of the song that was originally picturised on Rekha. Watch the teaser.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nora Fatehi features in Ek Toh Kam Zindgani in Marjaavaan.
Actor Nora Fatehi will feature in yet another special number -this time for Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Tara Sutaria’s Marjaavaan. Titled Ek To Kam Zindgaani, the song is a recreated version of the hit song Pyar Do Pyar Lo from 1986 film Jaanbaaz.

Sidharth shared a teaser of the song on Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Karne har Dilbar pe Fateh aa rahi hai @Norafatehi ! Get ready to burn the dance floor #EkTohKumZindagani teaser out now-EkTohKumZindaganiTeaser @Riteishd #TaraSutaria @Rakulpreet@zmilap @itsBhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani.”

 

In the teaser, Nora is seen in a white dress and grooving energetically in a club-like setting. Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar have sung the new song while Tanishk Bagchi has recreated the music. The complete song will be launched on October 10, Thursday.

The original song was picturised on Rekha and sung by Sapna Mukherjee. Jaanbaaz featured veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia and late actor Sridevi in lead roles. Watch the original song here:

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty reply to a fan who asked him about his absence in films, says ‘Main khud Bollywood hoon’

This is Nora’s third remix number, her previous songs Dilbar and O Saki Saki, both have been hits. She was also seen in special song Kamariya from Stree.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is the story of a couple who enjoys a normal life till their paths cross with the villain - Riteish as a dwarf don. Reacting to objections that a dwarf, instead of Riteish should have been roped for the role, the actor had said, “As an actor when someone has approached me with a role, my job is only to see whether I’ll be able to pull it off and if the directors and the producers have the confidence whether I’ll be able to do justice to what’s offered to me. As an actor, I’m ready to play anything, be it a vertically challenged person, old person, young or woman also. I’ve played everything. As an actor I’m open.”

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:26 IST

