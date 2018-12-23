Meet the Kannauj man who was body reference for Shah Rukh Khan in Zero

For years, he was bullied and ridiculed because of his height but now it’s payback time for Ashish Singh of Kannauj, who worked as body reference for Shah Rukh Khan in his latest Zero.

Just four feet tall, Ashish (31) facilitated in bringing alive Bauaa Singh, the lead character in Zero – with some of his mannerism and body language, coupled with technology, coming in handy for the makers.

The film is more like a personal victory for Ashish who left Kannauj with a pledge to give a befitting reply to people who used to make fun of him because of his height. “Their ridicule motivated me to do better in life. By the grace of God, my height became my biggest plus in life and took me to places that most people can only dream of,” said Ashish, from Mumbai. “It was painful to bear all that mocking. Now, I am happy that those people treat me with respect and dignity.”

Ashish was born in Jasmai village of Mainpuri district and came to Chibramau, Kannauj, in 2009 to pursue graduation. He used to cover 36 km everyday on a small bicycle, travelling from his village to college in Chibramau, said Dr Pratyush Dwivedi, his guardian.

Ashish met Dr Dwivedi, who gave him a place in his house as well as a small job in his eye clinic. After working with him for six years, Ashish left for Kanpur in 2015.

He joined a six-month long acting course and bagged three Bhojpuri films. The films didn’t do well and he ended up in working at small time eating joints in Bengaluru, said Dr Dwivedi. “He wanted to prove to people that he could also become an achiever,” said Dwivedi.

His lucky break came when he moved to New Delhi and started working with a group of actors. Zero’s director Anand L Rai spotted him at an event. “He was delighted with the offer and I encouraged him,” Dr Dwivedi said. Ashish underwent four rounds of audition before the Zero team finalised him as the body reference.

“I lived like Shah Rukh Khan for two years so that he reflects in my body motion, action and language,” said Ashish. “I used to reach the sets an hour before him where the cameras were positioned according to my height,” he said.

Ashish is hopeful that Zero will bring him more work. “Everyone from Shah Rukh sir to Anand sir praised me for my hard work. Now, I am ready to use my short height to reach greater heights.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 14:27 IST