Mira Rajput shares playtime pictures of daughter Misha to wish her friend on his birthday. See here

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:08 IST

Shahid Kapoor had once revealed how his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Mira boss around him. And now Mira has confirmed the allegation by sharing a picture from the little one’s playtime with a young friend.

Misha shared candid pictures of Misha playing with Abhishek Kapoor’s son Isana to wish the latter on his birthday. The picture is probably from a kids party hosted by Karan Johar in February and shows Misha and Isana playing on a toy bus. Mira added quotes to the picture with Misha saying “You sit here Isana” and he replies to her, “No I wanna drive.” While Isana is seen seated on the driver’s seat, Misha takes the passenger seat besides him.

Mira Rajput posted pictures from Misha’s playtime to wish Abhishek Kapoor’s son Isana on his birthday.

Shahid had earlier revealed on Neha Dhupia’s radio show, No Filter Neha that Misha and Mira always boss around him no matter what the situation was. He had said, “They both are Virgos, they are women and they know that.”

Shahid had also shared how Misha refused to recognise her when he met her in his Padmaavat avatar (with a beard). He later made her witness the moment when he shaved off his beard post Kabir Singh. “She doesn’t understand cutting hair is not painful and I had to explain her that its like cutting grass,” he said.

Shahid is currently honing his cricket skills for his next film, Jersey. He had recently shared a picture from his training session on Instagram and captioned it, “#jersey the prep begins.”

The film is a remake of a Telugu blockbuster with the same name. Talking about why he decided to do Jersey after Kabir Singh, Shahid said in a statement, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.”

Also read: Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic, says ‘politicians are giving such competition to comics’

The shoot of the film will start by the end of this month in Chandigarh. The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the critically- acclaimed and commercially successful original. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more