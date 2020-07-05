Multiplexes at all time low: Is it finally time to open cinemas now?

bollywood

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:08 IST

Even as the country enters Unlock 2.0, cinemas continue to remain shut according to the central government guidelines much to the disappointment of Multiplex Association of India (MAI), who on Thursday said in a statement that it was “demotivating and disheartening”. They also made an appeal to at least allow operation of cinema houses in non-containment zones in the country.

Official Statement from Multiplex Association of India On Unlock 2.0 Notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs. pic.twitter.com/7dp85tXnoj — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) July 2, 2020

Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of Reliance Entertainment says, “As part of the whole ecosystem, we have the similar thought as theirs. Yes I agree that government is taking precautions, but if you’re opening up salons and malls, then why not theatres? At least in cinemas, everything is in a very controlled environment, so if there’s a diktat given to the owners that you can open with only so many people and following the do’s and don’ts, it’s pretty easy to maintain safety.”

MAI also stressed that an early decision to allow cinemas to open up will only help the mobilisation of resources in the film industry’s ecosystem and would lead to gradual resurrection.

Extending his full support to the association, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says that the phase we’re in right now is such that opening or shutting enterprises isn’t going to stop the virus.

“It’s not that cinemas are going to be the reason behind the spread of the virus.The theatres have been shut for over 100 days, but the spread has not been contained or controlled. So, to let enterprises keep bleeding and give rise to more unemployment is certainly not a good move,” he opines.

If the plexes want to stay in the game, they should collaborate and form their own OTT platform. Acquire films at outright, exploit in cinemas, on digital platform and sell to channels. @_PVRCinemas @INOXMovies @IndiaCinepolis @CarnivalCin @kamalgianc Earn from BO & subscription. — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) June 29, 2020

According to MAI, multiplex industry is the backbone of Indian film industry and employs more than two lakh people and accounts to 60% of revenues of film business.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels that it’s still a hugely debatable issue if theatres should reopen. “The government knows best, but yes, there are a lot of livelihoods at stake, people are out of work because theatres aren’t functioning. The cost of running a multiplex or theatre is too high, so if not everywhere, at least at the safer zones should look at opening.”

However, film producer Anand Pandit feels that such decisions should be left to the government to take and there is no point jumping the gun given the spike in the number of cases, especially in metros like Delhi and Mumbai.

“We’ve to be reasonable and not doubt the government. Health and safety are the most important things right now, entertainment comes a little later. I’m sure as soon as the government thinks that it’s safe, they’ll open the cinemas. They understand that people need to divert their mind away from the pandemic, and cinema is the only medium to do so,” explains Pandit.

Hope the concerned ministries take note of this. https://t.co/WjboqMI8XZ — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) July 2, 2020

Meanwhile, industry experts also feel that it’s time for the government to provide some sort of compensation to the film industry, which is facing financial stress.

Citing the example of the New Zealand government, Atul Mohan says how they’ve given USD 48 million (Rs 360 crore approx) to their country’s film industry to help them revive and hopes “something similar” can be done here, too.

Rathi adds in agreement, “We’ll need grants and subsidies if you want us to remain shut for the next couple of months. If not, then give us the opportunity to earn our living.”