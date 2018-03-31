Not playing an actress in Sanjay Dutt biopic: Sonam Kapoor

Social media sometimes gives birth to rumours, and one such rumour was about Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. It was said that Sonam Kapoor is playing Madhuri Dixit in a biopic over Sanjay Dutt. The actor has now revealed that she is not playing any actor in the film directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

In a conversation with DNA, she said, “I have a small but important part in the movie. It’s not what everyone is thinking. I am not playing an actress. I am not allowed to say anything about it. But it has been wonderful working with Rajkumar Hirani. He is one of the biggest reasons why I said yes to this film.”

The biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. It also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh. The film, written and directed by Hirani, will be opening up facets of Sanjay’s personal as well as public life on the big screen.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

Read: Hichki movie review: Rani Mukerji’s well-intentioned film could have been so much more

While the title of the biopic is yet to be officially announced, fans have already started calling it Sanju, which is how Dutt’s fans affectionately call him in real life — Sanju baba.

The film is expected to hit the screens by the end of June, this year.