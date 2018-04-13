October actor Varun Dhawan says that Dan is forgotten, but within all of us

Actor Varun Dhawan says that his character Dan in the film October is within all of us but we have just forgotten it with time. Varun, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film Sui Dhaga, visited his fans at PVR Juhu after a screening of his released film October on Friday in Mumbai.

While interacting with the media as well as fans Varun said: “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan. Dan is within all of us, we have just forgotten it with time. Let’s not lose the humanity in human and that’s what I wanted to say with October,” he added.

The Badlapur actor pleaded with his fans that it is important to give time to people in life. “Now that the film is out I can finally say this. Life is so unpredictable and we don’t know when we might lose someone who is close to us. It is so important to give time to people in life and know what is your priority in life,” he said.

Shoojit Sircar directorial October is about the life of Dan (Varun Dhawan), a hotel intern and how he deals with the life and death of a friend Shiuli (Banita Sandhu). The film produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar stars Varun along with Banita Sandhu in the lead roles. The film written by Juhi Chaturvedi and presented under the Rising Sun Films banner hit the theatres on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more