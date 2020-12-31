On Kader Khan’s death anniversary, 10 facts about the actor who could make anyone laugh and cry

December 31 marks a year since the death of legendary actor and writer, Kader Khan. Best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and unparalleled comic timing as an actor, he died at the age of 81 in 2018, due to prolonged illness.

He made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag and featured in over 300 films. He wrote dialogues for over 250 movies. As a screenwriter, his credits include Dharam Veer, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, Coolie, Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

In the ‘90s and early 2000’s, the trio of Khan, actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan, became one of the most bankable combinations delivering cult comedies like Raja Babu and Coolie. No 1.In his last years, the actor shifted to Canada to stay with his son and was vocal about the industry’s ignorance towards him.

On his death anniversary, here are 10 lesser known facts about the late actor:

1. He is best remembered for his hilarious pairing with Govinda, especially in David Dhawan’s films such as Hero No 1, Aunty No 1, Coolie No 1 and Anari No 1 and Aunty No 1.

2. He also shaped Amitabh Bachchan’s career with memorable dialogues after Salim-Javed, who wrote Zanjeer and Sholay, parted ways in 1982.

3. Khan wrote 22 films for Amitabh including Amar Akbar Anthony, Sharaabi, Lawaaris, Satte Pe Satte, and Agneepath.

4. Khan’s first script-writing job was Jawani Diwani (1972) starring Jaya Bhaduri and Randhir Kapoor.

5. Kader Khan was noticed by actor Dilip Kumar when he was 34 years old. He was performing at an annual day play in a college when Kumar invited him to do a film with him in 1971.

6. Working with Manmohan Desai and Rajesh Khanna two years later, he wrote the dialogues of the film, Roti and also began working as a character actor.

7. He adapted many South Indian films into Hindi. Himmatwala (1983) and Justice Choudhury (1983) are two examples. He worked as an actor and writer in the films.

8. He received the Filmfare Award twice for Best Dialogue for Meri Awaaz Suno (1982) and Angaar (1993). He also won the Filmfare for Best Comedian for the film, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1991).

9. His last two films were Tevar (2015) and Masti Nahi Sasti (2017)

10. Kader Khan won the Padma Shri posthumously in 2019.

