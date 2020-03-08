On Women’s Day, Taapsee Pannu talks her favourite female movie character: ‘Just like Geet, I have an impulsive attitude’

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu’s favourite female character from Hindi movies is one most women would agree with. The actor talked to Hindustan Times about her favourite character on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I really resonate with Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet from Jab We Met. When I was in school, I used to think that I am an exact replica of her. Just like Geet, I have an impulsive attitude. She loves herself and loves to have conversations, which I also connect with. At the same time, she is very gullible,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor’s performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met was loved by critics and audiences alike. She played Geet, a chirpy, confident young girl who brings cheer into Shahid Kapoor’s heartbroken Aditya. In a recent interview, Kareena said it was Shahid who told her to take up the film. “In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said in an interview with Film Companion.

Taapsee was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She played a homemaker who decides to leave her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film hit the theatres on February 28 and has made Rs 3.07 crores on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

The 32-year-old actor thanked her audience for the love shown for the movie. The actor posted a still from the movie on her Instagram and wrote: “Sajjna di galiyaan chutt gaiyaan ve, Imliaan mithiaan tutt gaiyaan ve.#Thappad. She further wrote: “So much love !!!!!! Bas ab shabd hi nahi bache humaare paas bas bolenge bohot bohot pyaar aap sab ko. Dil se banai thi , dil tak pohoch rahi hai (I don’t have the words anymore. Will only tell you I love you so much. We made it from our hearts and now it’s touched yours).”

