Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut film doubles earnings and Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film earns Rs 23.26cr

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:05 IST

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D held its ground on second day of the release while Kangana Ranaut’s Panga saw a major jump and doubled its collection on Saturday. Panga stands at a total of an estimated Rs 7.7 crore in two days while Street Dancer 3D made an estimated Rs 23.26 crore.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed Street Dancer 3D saw 35% growth and collected an estimated Rs 12.5-13 crore on its second day. On the other hand, Panga collected Rs 4.5-5 crore, it added.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the figures for day one. “#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

He also tweeted figures for Street Dancer 3D: “#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr. #India biz.”

The report also said Ajay Devgn’s latest hit Tanhaji The Unsubng Warrior saw an extraordinary growth and collected an estimated Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, making a total of Rs 211.83 crore. Directed by Om Raut, the historical drama became the first film of 2020 to cross the Rs 200-crore milestone on Friday. Ajay Devgn thanked the audience for making the film a success at the box office in an Instagram post.

Directed by Remo D’souza, Street Dancer 3D stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, alongside Varun and Shraddha. The film features Varun and Shraddha as passionate dancers and is the third iteration in Remo D’Souza’s series after ABCD and its sequel. Street Dancer 3D is about street dancer groups based in the UK.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in important roles. The film traces the journey of a young woman who wants to make a comeback as a professional kabaddi player after her marriage and motherhood.

