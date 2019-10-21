Parineeti Chopra on her birthday: ‘I feel I have grown older and wiser’

bollywood

Unlike many actors who don’t feel comfortable talking about their age, Parineeti Chopra, in fact, admits without hesitation that with each passing year that she is growing old, she is also turning wiser while evolving as a person. Busy with the official Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal and dubbing for Frozen 2 with sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti talks to us about turning 31 today and taking the much-needed break to spend quality time with her family and friends. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be turning 31?

The older you grow, the wiser you become, and this birthday, I truly feel like I’ve grown older and evolved, too. More so, by doing two intense films —The Girl On The Train and Saina, I think it has changed me as a person. This is the first time I’m taking my birthday seriously than in previous years.

So has the idea of a birthday celebration changed now?

My birthday always used to be about party or celebration. But, this year, it’s about thinking about my life, who I am, what I want, what I’ve achieved, where do I see myself and what is important to me. After working back to back on my upcoming projects, I’m planning to take a break for a day to two and then resume my shooting for Saina biopic.

Any special plans? How are you celebrating today?

Three people closest to me — my manager Neha, my make-up artist Mitali and the director of Girl On The Train, Ribhu sir (Dasgupta) — have decided to throw a party for me in Alibaug, Mumbai. They’re renting a villa and calling all my friends and loved ones and we’ll spend the day together.

A lot of actors don’t share their real age. What’s your take on this?

I find it to be the most ridiculous thing when people try to hide their age because it’s not something embarrassing that they’ve done. It’s just the number of years you’ve spent on the earth. I don’t understand what’s there to hide. I laugh when people try to hide their age.

Is growing older a concern for you?

Not at all. I’m proud of it. As actors, I understand that we need to look young and fit all the time, but what has that to do with the age or growing old? We can look fit at any age.

You and your sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas have teamed up to dub for Frozen 2. How did it come about?

When I watched Frozen 1, I never thought that I’d get to dub its sequel one day. It’s my most favourite animation films. I think the beauty of Frozen 2 is the cast who are real-life sisters to play reel-life sisters. The characters —Elsa and Anna— are exactly like us in real life. Mimi didi and I always used to talk about doing something together one day but we never got any opportunity. But when Frozen 2 came, it just felt right.

