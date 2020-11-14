Parineeti Chopra reacts after fan teases her about endorsing crackers, shares her pic on a patakha box

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:02 IST

Parineeti Chopra is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who are unintentionally the brand ambassadors of crackers being manufactured this Diwali. The actor came across a flower pot cracker with her face on the box but requested her fans to not burst crackers.

A fan notified Parineeti about how her face is on the box. Sharing a picture of the same, the fan wrote, “Didn’t knew you were endorsing it,” along with a teasing emoji. The actor reacted to the tweet, “Hahahha. But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers.”

Hahahha 💕 But please don’t burst crackers! Have a safe and quiet diwali 💕 #PollutionFree #SayNoToCrackers https://t.co/kXAXFhcFGQ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2020

Parineeti is reportedly vacationing in Europe where she also celebrated her 32nd birthday. She has been sharing breathtaking pictures of the autumn vacay on Instagram since quite a few days. She recently shared pictures of her sitting amid vast grasslands, sightseeing and from her walk in a park.

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has been otherwise working on the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina. She plays the ace shuttler in the film and occasionally shares updates from the shoot and prep. Recently, Saina herself reacted to a new picture of Parineeti in her onscreen look and called her her ‘lookalike’. Sharing a fanpage post on Parineeti, Saina wrote on Twitter,” “My lookalike.”

More than a year ago, Saina had shared Parineeti’s look from the film and written, “Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic.”

Talking about the ambitious film, Parineeti had once said, “This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It’s important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I’m happy, but also very nervous.”

She also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and The Girl on the Train lined up for release.

