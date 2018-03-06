Pics of Janhvi Kapoor honouring Sridevi by celebrating her birthday at old age home are going viral

It was reported by several online tabloids early on Tuesday that Janhvi Kapoor would celebrate her 21st birthday at an old age home or an orphanage, continuing the tradition started by her late mother and actor, Sridevi. Now, pictures of her cutting cakes and interacting with elderly women at a care home are going viral.

Several fan pages dedicated to Janhvi are sharing pictures of her staring sadly at the floor even as her friends surround her with cakes. In another video, she is seen clapping her hands as the women around her sing the birthday song for her.

A few days after her mother’s untimely and shocking death, Janhvi posted an Instagram post for her followers, asking them to love their parents. “Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace,” she had written in a long post, followed by a few lovely family pictures.

Actor and Janhvi’s cousin, Sonam Kapoor also shared an encouraging birthday wish for her. “To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu,” she wrote in the post.

Sridevi died in her hotel room in Dubai on February 24 of accidental drowning. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and younger daughter Khushi.

Janhvi will soon make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more