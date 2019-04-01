Pregnant Esha Deol performs with daughter Radhya, calls it her first dance performance. See pics

We have seen Bollywood actors and mother-daughter duo Hema Malini-Esha Deol perform together on the stage and Esha took the tradition one step ahead over the weekend when she performed with her young daughter Radhya on the stage during her annual day at school.

Esha has shared the picture on her Instagram page and wrote, “#preciousmoments “Radhya’s first #danceperformance on stage ... with her mommy” #mothertoddler #annualday #firstperformance #maharashtrian #saris #babyandme #dancingaway #indiantredition #prideofindia #motherdaughter #takingthelegacyforward #radhyatakhtani @bharattakhtani3 @dreamgirlhemamalini #gratitude.” Esha and Radhya wore identical nauvari sarees in green colour for their performance.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut on becoming Jayalalithaa for her biopic: ‘She was the absolute opposite of me’

Talking about the special moment, Esha told Mid Day in an interview, “Since Radhya was born, she would always move her body in rhythm. She has been accompanying me to the green room and would smile on seeing me set for the dance ballet, Ramayan. So when she performed for her annual day, it was a special moment for Bharat [Takhtani, husband] and me.”

She further told the tabloid, “Right now, Radhya is too young to learn any form of dance. I want her to enjoy her childhood, and later, if she wants to pursue dance or any form of art, we will support her.”

Esha Deol and her husband, Bharat Takhtani, are expecting their second child and they made the announcement with an Instagram post featuring daughter Radhya.”I’m being promoted to big sister,” Esha wrote with the picture.

Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, married Bharat in December 2012. She recently shared a picture that showed three generations of the family - her mother, her daughter and herself.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:57 IST