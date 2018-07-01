Priyanka Chopra can’t take her eyes off Nick Jonas in new video from Brazil

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are continuing their globe-trotting adventures, and after a whirlwind India tour which saw them visit Mumbai and Goa, the rumoured couple is now in Brazil.

Jonas, a singer and actor, performed a set at the ongoing VillaMix Festival. Priyanka posted a short video of Jonas on set, and captioned it ‘Him’, and added a heart-eye emoji. Nick had also teased his fans with news of the performance on his Instagram, saying that he was “Pumped to get back on stage!”

Priyanka and Nick spent one week in India, which began with Priyanka introducing Nick to her friends and family, including mother Madhu Chopra.

They then took off for a quick vacation to Goa, where they were accompanied by Priyanka’s cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth. During their time in Goa, they shared several pictures and videos of themselves, but Nick’s Instagram story of ‘her’ caught everyone’s attention, as did Priyanka’s picture of him, in which she called him her favourite man.

They returned to Mumbai to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement parties, where they arrived holding hands.

While they have both been flirting on social media, commenting on each other’s posts, the India trip was the first time they made appearances on each other’s Instagram.

A Filmfare report even quoted a source as saying that the two will get engaged in either July or August.

Nick and Priyanka are said to have first met at Met Gala 2017 where they appeared together on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren outfits.

