Priyanka Chopra named among world’s 100 most inspiring women, Nick Jonas’ ex also features on list

bollywood

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:20 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra found a mention in Create and Cultivate’s annual list of 100 ‘successful and inspirational women’. She was included in the ‘Entertainment’ category among nine others, including The Good Place actor Jameela Jamil, lifestyle guru Marie Kondo, supermodel Tyra Banks and others.

Priyanka tweeted her thanks to the organisation for featuring her on the list. “Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year’s #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link below to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store,” she wrote. Priyanka also spoke with the portal in an interview for their special feature.

Thank you @createcultivate for featuring me in this year’s #CreateCultivate100 list in the entertainment category. Click the link below to read the full feature as I talk about my experiences and everything I have in store!https://t.co/b2EwLs0g02 pic.twitter.com/kKLbXLInhD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 21, 2020

Social media influencer and the ex-girlfriend of Priyanka’s singer husband Nick Jonas, Olivia Culpo also found a mention in the top 100. With her 4.4 million Instagram followers, Olivia was included in the ‘content creator’ category. Like Priyanka, who was crowned Miss India and Miss World in 2000, Olivia also won Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit, fight divides Twitter

Olivia dated Nick for two years until their relationship ended in 2015. On his engagement with Nick, she said that she was happy for Nick and wished the best for him. Culpo had said, “I think that any time, anybody can find love, especially in this industry - because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I am happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him.”

In her interview, Priyanka was asked about the toughest decision she had to face in her career. She said, “The big one I can remember is the decision to work in Hollywood, while still having a thriving and very relevant career in India. In hindsight, I am glad I took the leap and that it paid off, but at the time it was a huge risk. What I learned in the process is that if you don’t take chances, if you don’t push yourself to do things that make you uncomfortable, you never evolve—and for me, evolution is important in my personal and professional life… ultimately it’s what allows you to define your own road.”



Priyanka is currently in Davos, Switzerland to attend the ongoing World Economic Forum annual meeting. According to CNN, Priyanka is set to address world leaders and billionaires about extreme poverty, climate change and inequity. She is present there as a Global Citizen ambassador.

Follow @htshowbiz for more