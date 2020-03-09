Rahul Dev on 14-year age gap with Mugdha Godse: ‘My parents had an age gap of 10 years too’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:34 IST

Bollywood actors Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been together for seven years but it wasn’t love at first sight for them. Rahul has also said that he was apprehensive about their age gap of 14 years initially, but then realised that even his parents had an age gap of 10 years.

He said on a talk show, “We have a nearly 14 year age gap and it did worry me, but then I realised that my parents had an age gap of 10 years too. So it’s not that big a gap. Also, I believe that till the time you are happy, age difference and everything else shouldn’t be an issue.”

Also read: Baaghi 3 box office day 3: Tiger Shroff film mints Rs 53 crore, Ahmed Khan happy with business despite coronavirus scare

Rahul was married to wife Rina for 11 years before he lost her to cancer in 2009. They also have a son, Sidharth. Rahul met Mugdha at the wedding of a mutual friend in 2013, and, on the same day he met his guru, Tarneiv ji. “It was not love at first sight, but we became friends at a common friend’s wedding. Throughout all the functions, we were together and we bonded really well. Post that, we started meeting each other, got close and fell madly in love. I must say, I am very lucky,” he added.

Earlier, talking about his relationship with Mugdha, Rahul had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress.”

Mugdha had added, “Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us. I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more