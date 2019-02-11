Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse reveal how what’s meant to be will always find a way

No one could replace Rahul Dev’s wife Rina. That’s what he thought when he lost her to cancer 10 years ago. Being both mother and father to their 10-year-old son, Siddharth, Rahul never imagined that he would fall in love again. But six years ago, Mugdha Godse entered his life, and so did love once again.

Rina and Rahul, 50, had been married for 11 years. “There was a sense of cohesiveness between us,” says Rahul. “I don’t recall any conflicts, and I learnt a lot from her. I did question fate when the smooth sailing was struck by disease.”

He met Mugdha, 37, at the wedding of a mutual friend in 2013, on the same day that he met his guru, Tarneiv ji. The celebratory atmosphere added to the sense of attraction both felt for each other, and the fact that Mugdha too became a follower of Rahul’s guru made their connection stronger.

“You don’t think when you fall in love… that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess!” —Mugdha Godse

“There is an overall sense of well-being and happiness between us. Coming from the same profession, we both know what it entails and try and help each other progress,” says Rahul.

Now they have the same spiritual master and are in pursuit of similar goals. “So, there is a sense of understanding stemming from that. It makes me believe that life offers more than one chance,” he adds.

“Our relationship has created positive changes in both of us,” says Mugdha. “I had no apprehensions at all about being with Rahul. Everything just fell in place. You don’t think when you fall in love... that’s why they use the word ‘fall’ I guess.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Mugdha: I love his sincerity and simplicity, but tolerate the time he spends in front of the mirror!

Rahul: I love her lively nature and adaptability. Hate? Nothing!

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

First Published: Feb 11, 2019