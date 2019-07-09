Rajkummar Rao: ‘No I am not doing Dostana 2, neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan’

Refuting rumours that he will be seen in Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan’s Dosatana 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubha Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, actor Rajkummar Rao has reportedly said that he met producer Karan Johar for a sequel to Dostana but it did not work out.

A Pinkvilla report quoted Rajkummar as saying, “No, I am not doing Dostana 2 and neither Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. About Dostana 2, I met Karan. Of course, I have immense respect for him but this one did not work out but I am sure, very soon, you will hear something very exciting from both of us.”

Karan’s 2008 comedy featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles. He announced the sequel recently with a tweet. “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy,” he wrote. Janhvi and Kartik are reportedly playing siblings who fall in love with the same person.

.An earlier Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel.” Janhvi and Rajkummar are working together on Roohi Afza.

Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, another sequel, was announced in May after the Supreme Court ruled Section 377 as unconstitutional. Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar played lead roles in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that talked about erectile dysfunction. The announcement video for the new film talks about heterosexual love stories Romeo-Juliet, Laila- Majnu, Mirza-Sahiba, Raj-Simran and shows us some same-sex love stories which existed in the society but were never known or talked about.

