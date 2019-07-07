Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to romance same love interest in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2: report

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan will play siblings vying for the affections of the same person in Dostana 2, a sequel to producer Karan Johar’s 2008 comedy. A new report says that Karan will introduce a newcomer to play the third lead in the film.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

In his tweet announcing Dostana 2, Karan had written, “The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!”

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

The source continued, “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel.” Dostana, the 2008 original, starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as the leads.

Karan had launched Janhvi in 2018’s Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. He will work with her again in his upcoming period drama, Takht. Kartik, meanwhile, followed up the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety with Luka Chuppi, opposite Kriti Sanon, and will also be seen in a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh and a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 14:49 IST