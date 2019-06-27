Dostana 2: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor roped in as leads, search on for second ‘suitable boy’ in Karan Johar film

Putting an end to all speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar announced Dostana 2 early on Thursday. The film will star Kartik Aaryan and Jahnvi Kapoor as leads while the search is still on for the third part of the trio, a second male lead. Dostana, the 2008 original, starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham as the leads.

“The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!,” Karan wrote in a tweet and shared an animated announcement video. The short clip also features a remix version of original Dostana’s hit song, Ma Da Ladla Bigad Gaya.

In Dostana, Abhishek and John played two straight men who fall for Priyanka but stay in her apartment, pretending to be a gay couple. Bobby Deol too was seen in a cameo in the Tarun Mansukhani directorial.

In January, Karan had tweeted that no one had been approached for the film. “For the record.....NO ONE has been officially approached for DOSTANA 2!!!! Some thoughts and ideas are underway but nothing official has moved,” he tweeted.

Janhvi currently has the Gunjan Saxena biopic in her kitty and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao. The filming for latter began a couple of weeks ago while the former has been shooting for a while now in Lucknow.

Kartik was last seen in hit romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. He is currently shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan and will also be seen with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 09:29 IST