e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Basu Chatterjee, director of Baaton Baaton Mein and Rajnigandha, dies at 90

Basu Chatterjee, director of Baaton Baaton Mein and Rajnigandha, dies at 90

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee has passed away.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee has passed away.
Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee has passed away.
         

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed films such as Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chitchor, has died. The news was confirmed by film guild IFTDA, reported PTI.

He has died from age-related ailments. He was 90.

Filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit tweeted, “@ashokepandit I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In