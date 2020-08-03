e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Raksha Bandhan 2020: Riddhima shares selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, bonhomie of Ayushmann Khurrana’s kids ends in ladoo fight

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Riddhima shares selfie with Ranbir Kapoor, bonhomie of Ayushmann Khurrana’s kids ends in ladoo fight

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Riddhima and Ranbir shared a moment from their celebrations even as Tahira Kashyap revealed that their festival ended in a ‘ladoo fight’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni Kapoor’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
With the entire country celebrates Raksha Bandhan on Monday amid the exigencies of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have also been sharing snapshots of their celebration.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has been in Mumbai by her mother Neetu Kapoor’s side since Rishi Kapoor’s death in April, shared a collage with photos of her brothers. She also shared a selfie with her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor, which was a moment from their celebration. “Happy Rakhi love you,” she wrote with the photo.

 

In her collage, Ranbir featured along with cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Nikhil Nanda and others. Riddhima often shares Instagram updates about her mother Neetu and brother Ranbir. The family recently hosted an intimate birthday party for Neetu Kapoor, which was attended by Karan Johar and Agastya Nanda, among others.

One family, meanwhile, that really celebrated the festival as it is meant too was actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s. Sharing photos of her children Virajveer and Varushka celebrating the festival and hugging each other, actor’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “And right after clicking these pictures I was pulling them apart... a fight over ladoo pretty much summed up their priorities #rakshabandhan #rakhi.”

Tahira often shares hilarious posts about bringing up her two children. Talking about children staying at home during the pandemic, she had written, “Kids bring happiness ...true ... but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!! Kab khulega school😩! Kab aayenge woh din😩 #momsplea #momsplight #sweetmiserytattoo.”

Recently, she shared throwback photos with daughter Varushka from the Caribbean and wrote, “Throwback with my little antithesis. She definitely likes to dress up and always has an opinion on what I wear. And I can see the future where she is going to get really upset when she gets my pajamas and shorts as her hereditary wealth! Till then it’s these pouts and beautiful memories.”

