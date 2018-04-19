Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt to launch Dutt biopic trailer at Wankhede during IPL 

In a first, director Rajkumar Hirani will release the first look at his upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt before an IPL 2018 match on April 24. According to a Times Now report, a teaser will be shown before the match on the Cricket Live, the pre-show, on Star Sports.

The report also read that the makers are looking to launch the trailer to the gathered cricket fans at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The trailer launch will likely be preceded by a chat between Dutt, the film’s lead, Ranbir Kapoor and director Hirani. “The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Hirani. While Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir’s transformation,” a source told the website.

The yet untitled movie will see Ranbir portray the role of Dutt, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay’s current wife, while Karishma Tanna and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in supporting roles. Manisha Koirala will play Nargis Dutt while Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt. Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma will also be a part of the film.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in December but the last official word was that the release date had been set for June 29. However, without a single official released, it remains to be seen if the filmmakers will meet the deadline.

Ranbir has been quite excited about his new project. He recently told the media, “It was surreal for me. You’re acting like him, and the director calls cut, you look up, and suddenly there’s Sanjay Dutt actually sitting behind the monitor! But then I’d got so obsessed with him. Every time I’d see him, I’d start observing him like a hawk — the way he scratches his beard, twitches his eye, drinks water, hugs… It’d become a bit of a sickness for me. But that obsession is necessary for acting, or any form of art — that madness to get something right. You may still fall flat on your face, but it’s necessary.”

Ranbir is also working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan has reportedly seen the trailer for the Dutt biopic already and had a very positive reaction. He believed that Hirani had actually convinced Dutt to do a shot in the movie, but it was Ranbir all along. “So you guys got Sanju to do that shot?,” he is reported to have said.

