Ranbir Kapoor says he has experimented with drugs, is addicted to something much worse now

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is riding high on the box office success as well as critical acclaim for his performance in Sanju, has confessed he tried drugs during his college days, in an interview to Deccan Chronicle. Ranbir has got accolades for bringing to life Sanjay Dutt’s drug-addled state in the Rajkumar Hirani film.

“I have tried drugs when I was in college and got into bad influence. But I realised that nothing will happen in life if I continue with drugs. When we did that section, I did a lot of research,” he told the daily. While he claimed he is clean now, he admitted he does have addictions. “Every man makes mistakes in his life. I am addicted to nicotine now and it’s worse than drugs. And I have addiction for sweets as well,” the actor said.

Sanju shows a few decades from Sanjay Dutt’s life, with a special focus on years when he was addicted to drugs and how he kicked the habit. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor,Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna, among several others.

Earlier, Ranbir has also confessed he has a problem of alcohol. “It (cinema) is a visual medium and I have to look after myself. I have seen it in my family, I have seen it go the wrong way; so I’m aware I have a drinking problem. When I shoot, when I work, I don’t drink. But when I’m not shooting., “ he had earlier told the Vogue magazine.

While it opened to mixed reviews, Sanju has earned Rs 166 crore in five days of the release. The film has also garnered wide critical applause for Ranbir’s performance.

