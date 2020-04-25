Raveena Tandon: Doctors and nurses are out there for us, and it’s disheartening to see some ungrateful people attack them

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:17 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has always been vocal about different issues, be it talking about climate change, or even requesting people to not abandon their pet animals in this coronavirus situation. And now, she has come up with a new initiative titled #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum on her Instagram handle.

It aims at two things- one is to stop the spread of false rumours during these times, and the most critical, urging everyone to stop the violence and hatred being shown to them by different sections of the society, instead of applauding them.

She tells us, “We have been watching on TV the attacks on the angels of mercy, as I would call the medical professionals, who are at the moment at the forefront in this war against Covid-19. Doctors and nurses are out there, our soldiers who are battling selflessly without caring for their lives. And then to see some ungrateful people attack them, spit on them, heave unruly, and throw stones and bricks at them… to see our doctors bleeding and going through this, and yet still fearlessly stepping out every day, disheartens me.”

She says what is even more saddening is that it’s “countrymen who are doing it to other countrymen.” The campaign is live on the 45-year-old’s Instagram handle.

We ask her further whether she has had first-hand experience with the rumours going around about the situation, which have the potential to create panic and chaos. Tandon says, “Unfortunately, a lot of these little bits of ignorance are playing their part, and people are falling prey to false news and rumours about what coronavirus is all about, how it is spreading, otherwise why would reasonable, thinking people start attacking the doctors who are out there to save them. They have been victims of some kind of brain washing or something. This needs to be rectified. One needs to go out and make people aware that they are there only to save your life.”

