Remo D’Souza’s Nawaabzaade heroine wants an Imtiaz Ali film

Actor Isha Rikhi is one excited debutant, who has landed her first Hindi film, Nawabzaade, produced by Remo D’Souza.

However, acting wasn’t something that was on the mind of this Chandigarh-based girl.

She says, “Whenever someone asked me, ‘What do you want to become when you grow up?’ My answer would be that I want to win a beauty pageant, because of that crown! I never thought that I would do acting going forward. Modelling was fun, and I got so much work.”

About how she got Nawabzaade, Isha shares, “I had never planned that I wanted to do a Hindi film. I have given only two auditions — one for a major production house a few months ago, and for my Hindi debut. Someone from the Punjabi film industry recommended me. I heard Nawabzaade’s makers had been auditioning for the lead girl’s role for over two years. The director saw my audition, and I was on board.”

Every aspiring actor has a dream director he/she wants to work with. Isha too, has one name. “I am looking forward to working with Imtiaz Ali. I like the concepts he chooses and his way of narrating. I want a role like Geet from Jab We Met. I, also, don’t mind doing a role like Alia Bhatt’s from Highway.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more