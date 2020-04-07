Renuka Shahane on Circus re-airing on TV: New, young viewers have reached out to me on social media

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 16:18 IST

Among the slew of old shows making a comeback on national television with a bang is also Circus, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role. Popular in the early 1990s, the show was set in a circus troupe.

One of the key star cast members, actor Renuka Shahane, who played the role of Maria, sounds ecstatic when you ask what was her reaction when she got to know that Circus is being re-aired.

The actor in a still from Circus

“The rerun as telecast two years ago too, and there was a lot of buzz even then around it. This time around, because new content is not coming on any other channel, there is less competition, and more people are drawn towards what is being shown on DD channel. Ramayan created such a huge impact on people’s minds, and when it is being re-aired today, it has made people curious about other shows they loved watching while growing up. This time, due to the lockdown, it has got a lot of eyeballs. I was thrilled with the decision for Circus,” says the 55-year-old.

On what she feels also adds to the old shows’ appeal is their content, Shahane shares, “A show like Circus cannot be made right now. Circuses are actually not functioning any longer, and nor do we see animals in circus now. It’s part of our history, and we will never see it again.”

She goes on to add, “Not just the milieu, but the kind of stories that were told were more realistic, like Byomkesh Bakshy, Shrimaan Shrimati, which were a nice mix of comedy and drama.”

Shahane is glad with the acceptance these shows have been getting among the youth today.

“The youngsters have been watching it with their parents, and there have been many reactions on social media. Shah Rukh is still a star for the next five generations to come. A lot of people had missed the serial earlier, I am happy to see my role and the show get appreciated,” she signs off on a nostalgic note.

