Bollywood / 'Rhea Chakraborty is absconding, she is not coming forward' says DGP Bihar

‘Rhea Chakraborty is absconding, she is not coming forward’ says DGP Bihar

Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar has said that Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with them and they don’t have any information about her being in touch with Mumbai Police.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 15:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14.
Rhea Chakraborty with Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14.
         

There is still no confirmation about the whereabouts of actor Rhea Chakraborty after an FIR was filed against her and her family members by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP Bihar said on Wednesday that she hasn’t come in contact with the Bihar police and is “absconding”.

Gupteshwar Pandey said in a statement on Wednesday, “Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about she being in touch with even Mumbai Police.”

 

Requesting exemption of the Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, he further said, “We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not a professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested.”

On Tuesday, KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh had said that he knows where Rhea is while reiterating that sh has ‘gone in hiding’. He had told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Firstly, Rhea Chakraborty has gone into hiding. Of course, I know where she is hiding but I can’t tell you that right now. Patna Police cannot reach there because the senior officer (IPS officer Vinay Tiwari) who came to investigate the case from Patna, has already been quarantined in Mumbai. The earlier team that was already there, they are also trying to quarantine them. They are in fact on the lookout for the other officers from Bihar Police as well. This is why the urgency for getting the matter referred to CBI today itself.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family wanted us to take Rhea Chakraborty into custody, slap her: Mumbai cop

Earlier, Republic TV had reported that the supervisor of the building where Rhea stayed has said that the actor left in the middle of the night, along with her parents and brother, a few days ago. “They left together in a blue car and had big suitcases with them,” the report quoted the supervisor as saying.

