Sushant Singh Rajput imitates Rajinikanth in Dil Bechara song Maskhari, Swastika Mukherjee says ‘now and forever’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:15 IST

The makers of Dil Bechara have released the music video of the song titled Maskhari, days after its release. The fun song shows Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi shooting for a romantic film.

The music video shows Sushant sporting a wig and a fake moustache as he plays the hero of the film, inspired by Ranjinikanth, whereas Sanjana plays his heroine. Their friend Jagdish Pandey (JP), played by Sahil Vaid is the director of the film. The song has many fun moments as Sushant fails to pose in a certain way in sync with the timing of the fountains behind him. It also has its heartbreaking moments and the ending is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s famous train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sanjana’s parents, played by Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee, are saying a dialogue similar to the one mouthed by Amrish Puri in the scene.

Watch: Maskhari video

Swastika said about the song on Twitter, “This song is close to my heart. It shows Sushant as the person that he is. His punch lines always made us smile. And I’d like to remember this child like glee of his, now and forever!”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dil Bechara has been adapted from the famous John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars. It released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and is available for free viewing. It marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanjana.

Also read: Karan Johar makes social media comeback after trolling over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, comments on Ranveer Singh’s post

Dil Bechara was Sushant’s last film. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The film is the actor’s swansong. One of the dialogues by the late actor that struck a chord with Rajput’s fans, who are still mourning his demise, was: “We can’t decide when to be born or to die, but what we can decide is how to live our life.” Walking down memory lane, Chhabra said, the dialogues, penned by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, hold a different meaning today.

“The dialogue comes in voice-over. While we were dubbing, he saw the film, I told him he has to do voice-over for this line. Now the meaning of every line is fully changed.” Chhabra said Rajput was “moved” by the rough cut of the film he watched during dubbing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more