Karan Johar makes social media comeback after trolling over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, comments on Ranveer Singh’s post

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 10:03 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar marked his return to social media after more than a month of silence. Karan commented on actor Ranveer Singh’s recent Instagram live session celebrating the FA Cup victory of his favourite football team, Arsenal.

Karan, who has remained silent on social media since he was trolled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, left a series of LOL emojis on Ranveer’s post. Karan, along with several prominent Bollywood personalities, were subjected to online attacks after Sushant’s death, allegedly because of their unfair treatment of the actor. Sushant and Karan worked together in the Netflix film, Drive.

Ranveer Singh went live on Instagram after Arsenal won the #FACup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PECCSc2Zgg — RanveerSingh TBT | #83🏏♥️ (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 1, 2020

In the weeks following Sushant’s death, the public pressure to investigate Karan’s role in his life has mounted, prompting the Mumbai Police to summon Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta for questioning. Actor Kangana Ranaut has mounted a sustained pressure campaign against Karan on social media, dubbing him the king the ‘movie mafia’ that decides who stays and who doesn’t in the film industry. Kangana has also accused Karan of telling her to quit the film business. Sushant’s family filed an FIR with Patna police against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and have refuted claims that the death have anything to do with him being allegedly ostracised by a few powerful people in the industry.

Karan was very active on social media until Sushant’s death, posting almost daily videos of his twins -- Yash and Roohi. On Sushant’s death, he had written in a post, “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug .”

Karan’s next film as producer is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and others. The film is slated for an August 12 release on Netflix.

