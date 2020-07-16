e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

Rhea Chakraborty has written a note about the rape and death threats she has been receiving post rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakraborty has penned a powerful note in reply to those issuing her rape threats on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Rhea Chakraborty has penned a powerful note in reply to those issuing her rape threats on social media after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
         

Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput , has finally broken her silence on being blamed for his death by a section of people on social media. She has penned a powerful note along with proof of rape and death threats she’s been receiving.

Naming and shaming a social media user by attaching a screenshot of a rape threat by the person, she wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?”

Hindustantimes

Asking the cyber crime cell to take note of it, she further wrote, “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

 

On Tuesday, Rhea had written an open letter to the late actor a month after his death. She wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms. Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

She added, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us.You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you....Eternally connected To infinity and beyond.”

