Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer: ‘She is ready for arrest as it is a witch-hunt’

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:04 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the Sushant Singh Rajput case a witch hunt. He added that the actor is innocent and has not applied for anticipatory bail either.

“RheaChakraborty is ready for arrest as it’s witch-hunt. If loving someone is a crime she’ll face consequences of her love. Being innocent she hasn’t approached any court for anticipatory bail in all cases foisted by Bihar Police with CBI, ED & NCB,” he said.



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team reached her home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea, 28, the main accused in the death case, to take the probe forward in the case.

Rhea Chakraborty leaves for NCB from her residence. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photos )

“The team has gone to serve the summons for joining investigation. She (Rhea) can come on her own or she can come with the team,” a senior official of the federal anti narcotics agency said.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, in this case.

The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

