Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 postponed from August 2 to September 13

Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna’s Section 375 will finally hit theatres on September 13.

bollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:47 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Richa and Akshaye will be seen together for the first time in Section 375.
Richa and Akshaye will be seen together for the first time in Section 375.
         

The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit big screens on August 2.

Along with the two, Rahul Bhat, Meera Chopra are also a part of the film directed by Ajay Bahl. Announcing the news on his Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Release date finalized... Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha... Section375 to release on 13 Sept 2019... Costars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.”

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share screen space. The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

The new release date makes the film avoid a box office clash with Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaan Shafakhana that marked the acting debut of rapper Badshah and hit theatres on August 2.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:44 IST

