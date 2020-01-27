e-paper
RIP Kobe Bryant: Rishi Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor’s photo with basketball legend, shares details of meeting

Rishi Kapoor, Ben Affleck and Priyanka Chopra are among the film stars who have expressed condolences at the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor with Kobe Bryant in an old picture.
Ranbir Kapoor with Kobe Bryant in an old picture.
         

The untimely demise of NBA star Kobe Bryant has shocked his fans in the film industry with actors Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ben Affleck and others remembering the basketball legend as a constant inspiration. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in suburban Los Angeles that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Rishi shared a picture of Kobe with his actor son Ranbir Kapoor. The photo shows Kobe towering over Ranbir as the two smile for the camera. “Ranbir with the legend the late Kobe Bryant,” he wrote. “Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during Anjana Anjani shoot in NY,” he added.

He later added, “Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY.”

Priyanka credited the basketball player for igniting her love for the sport and motivating many to strive for excellence. “He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Centre is going to be surreal,” Priyanka, who attended the ceremony with husband Nick Jonas, posted on Instagram.

Also read: Grammys 2020 red carpet pics: Priyanka Chopra’s plunging neckline is too hot to handle, Nick Jonas is her perfect date. See best looks

 

Actor and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta shared a throwback picture with Bryant and wrote, “Heartbreaking to wake up to news like this. He had no clue who this basketball loving Bollywood actress was, but he was warm, he was funny and he was inclusive.” Actor Madhuri Dixit said she was devastated with the news. “This is just so heartbreaking. The untimely death of #KobeBryant and his daughter is so devastating. He was one of the best basketball players who inspired millions of people. My deepest condolences to all the grieving families,” she said.

Ben Affleck wrote on Twitter, “My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba.”

Bryant, 41, and his daughter were expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game scheduled for Sunday afternoon (local time), CNN reported. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters that as per a manifest, nine people -- including the pilot -- were on board the helicopter that crashed on a hillside. No one survived the crash, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said. Officials did not reveal the identity of the victims.

(With inputs from PTI)

