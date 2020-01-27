Kobe Bryant death: ‘Absolutely devastated’ - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mourn death of NBA star

cricket

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:23 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after the celebrated basketball player died on Sunday due to a helicopter crash. Kohli took to Instagram to post a picture of Bryant along with the caption - “Absolutely devastated to hear this news today. So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. Iam absolutely Heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family.”

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a picture of Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and he wrote - ‘Sad day for the sporting world today. One of the greats of the game gone too soon. Rest in peace Kobe Bryant and his little daughter Gianna and the other victims.”

Bryant lost his life when a helicopter he was riding in crashed and burst into flames in thick fog, killing all nine people on board including his teenage daughter and plunging the sports world into mourning.

Bryant, 41, was travelling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers and crew when their Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

A lot of other people from the cricketing world also paid their respect and here are some of the tweets -

Absolutely devastated by the tragic news of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans across the globe #KobeBryantRIP #KobeForever #Kobe pic.twitter.com/gPQcfDehUl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 27, 2020

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, an iconic figure who became one of the faces of his sport during a glittering two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

