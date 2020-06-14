RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Deepika Padukone talks need for mental health awareness, says ‘Remember there is hope’

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a new post on Instagram, reiterating the need to talk, communicate with and help those around us who may be depressed or suffering from mental illnesses. Deepika’s post came hours after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. Police suspects that he died by suicide but have not found any ‘note’.

Giving her own example, Deepika said that reaching out is important when one is not feeling well. “As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk.Communicate.Express.Seek help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is Hope,” she wrote in a post. Deepika also requested the media you use appropriate words while reporting on a suicide.

Deepika’s followers agreed with her post. “Mental health should be a priority to us just as much as our physical health is!! Just because we can’t see mental health does not mean it should be overshadowed by everything else,” wrote one. “I am going through the same, but staying strong inside,” wrote another.

Sushant’s death once again put spotlight on the importance of mental health care. Celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, emphasised upon supporting those facing troubled times.

In an Instagram post, Karan said he “blames” himself for not being in touch with Sushant for the past one year.“I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow I never followed up on that feeling... Will never make that mistake again. We live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times some of us succumb to these silences and go within. We need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them,” the filmmaker wrote alongside a picture of him with Sushant.

Anil Kapoor wrote, “I didn’t know him personally, but I’ve watched his films and it was clear to see how talented he was... The fact is, we never really know what anyone is feeling in the deep recesses of their hearts. If you feel like you’re drowning please please please reach out to someone you trust, whether that is a friend, family member or a professional.”

Anushka, who worked with Rajput in PK, said it’s devastating that the actor couldn’t get the help he needed. “Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I’m so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace,” the actor-producer said.

Richa said the entertainment industry comes with tremendous pressure and the conversation regarding mental health should take centre stage. “Happiness doesn’t lie in money, fame and things. It’s something that needs cultivating like a habit, especially in our field of work, almost daily. If we can withstand the pressure! Audience, press, peers, please be kind... #MentalHealthMatters. RIP friend, see you soon,” she added.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called Rajput’s death “deeply tragic”.“What? Why? Psychiatrists say suicide can be prevented if those around can read the signals and seek medical help and counselling. What a loss for the film industry,” Azmi tweeted.

In times of troubles, it’s necessary to look out for support, said filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. “Each one of us has that one good friend at least. Lean on. Reach out. It is okay to talk and ask for a hug,” he tweeted.

Actor Bipasha Basu said mental health is something that “needs to be taken seriously in the country”. “The society and families need to understand when one needs help and how to help them. Meditation should be taught as a compulsory subject to kids right from the age we start teaching them,” she said.

