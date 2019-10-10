e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Rishi Kapoor’s Amalfi Coast trip looks spectacular, but Neetu says her Italian sounds like Tamil. See pics

Neetu Kapoor has shared pictures and videos of her and husband Rishi Kapoor’s Italian vacation with some ‘crazy friends’. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recently returned from the US.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor recently returned from the US.
         

Actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu, are vacationing in Italy with a bunch of ‘crazy friends’. The couple recently returned to Mumbai, after spending several months there for Rishi’s cancer treatment.

Neetu took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from their Italian getaway. She wrote, “Bunch of crazy friends enroute to Positano!!! Everyone trying to get the Italian accent right only I sounded like a Tamilian.”

 

 

The picture shows the group of friends posing with the sea in the backdrop. Neetu and Rishi have been exploring the Amalfi coast, as other pictures and videos posted by her show.

Previously, Neetu had shared a selfie from Italy, along with pictures of a meal they had, complete with minestrone soup and a cup of Italian coffee. She had written, “How I have to convince him for a pic reminding him I’m not a fan. Minestrone soup, cherry tomatoes, and that perfect Italian coffee that hits the spot.”

Neetu’s pictures received love from her friends and family. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “What fun” in the comments section, while the couple’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Love love love.”

Rishi’s fans were kept updated about his health thanks to Neetu’s regular social media updates. Upon returning from the US, Neetu had penned an emotional note on Instagram. She’d written, “Where did the last 11 months go?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Live Updates: Expected specs, price and more
Oct 10, 2019 20:41 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Watch: Nirmala Sitharaman to speak to RBI Governor over PMC crisis
Oct 10, 2019 18:35 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News