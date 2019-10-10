Rishi Kapoor’s Amalfi Coast trip looks spectacular, but Neetu says her Italian sounds like Tamil. See pics

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu, are vacationing in Italy with a bunch of ‘crazy friends’. The couple recently returned to Mumbai, after spending several months there for Rishi’s cancer treatment.

Neetu took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from their Italian getaway. She wrote, “Bunch of crazy friends enroute to Positano!!! Everyone trying to get the Italian accent right only I sounded like a Tamilian.”

The picture shows the group of friends posing with the sea in the backdrop. Neetu and Rishi have been exploring the Amalfi coast, as other pictures and videos posted by her show.

Previously, Neetu had shared a selfie from Italy, along with pictures of a meal they had, complete with minestrone soup and a cup of Italian coffee. She had written, “How I have to convince him for a pic reminding him I’m not a fan. Minestrone soup, cherry tomatoes, and that perfect Italian coffee that hits the spot.”

Neetu’s pictures received love from her friends and family. Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “What fun” in the comments section, while the couple’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Love love love.”

Rishi’s fans were kept updated about his health thanks to Neetu’s regular social media updates. Upon returning from the US, Neetu had penned an emotional note on Instagram. She’d written, “Where did the last 11 months go?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that teaches and changes you a lot.”

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST