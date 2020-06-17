Rumy Jafry says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t out of work: ‘He was among the top 10 actors, last film made Rs 150 crore’

bollywood

Filmmaker Rumy Jafry had recently said that we was working on a couple of films with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy. At a time when fans and other celebrities are speculating if rejection from Bollywood could have been the reason behind his depression and death by suicide, Rumy has said that Sushant had ample work.

Speaking to ABP News, Rumy said that no one has the power to break another’s career in Bollywood. “I’ll tell you honestly, I have been listening to all these debates on TV channels and it hurts me a lot. The reason is that you know how the industry works. If anyone could plan or conspire to make someone’s career, so many directors and producers would have made their kids’ careers by now. No one can make or break anyone’s career. Whether you are an insider or an outsider, only your talent will take you anywhere. Sushant was an outsider but because of his talent, Yash Raj hired him for their films, Sajid Nadiadwala hired him, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari hired him after Aamir (Khan),” he said.

Rumy said that he saw many people on television, blaming their failures on the industry and the ‘system’. He was also asked about filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor’s tweet that Sushant would weep on his shoulder about their shelved film Paani. Rumy said that while he did not know what he told Shekhar, Sushant would tell him that he wasted a lot of time on that film.

Rumy maintained that Sushant was not suffering in his career. “You know how the business works. He was among the top 10 actors. Last film of his (Chhichhore) did Rs 150 crore business. I know what the recovery was for my film that was doing with him,” he said. Rumy added that filmmakers were asking him to get them in contact with Sushant for narrations. Sushant would tell him that he wasn’t looking for more work. “He did less work and met few people,” he added.

A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against eight persons, including Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding Sushant’s death. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

