Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra comments on outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra in an Instagram post has called for people to be kind to each other in real life, as opposed to expressing concern on social media. Punit is a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Karan Johar, who had condoled Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on social media. Many on social media, however, alleged that the filmmaker had mocked the actor on his show, Koffee with Karan, in the past.

On Instagram, Punit shared a picture of a message that read, “You can post a suicide prevention phone number all you want but if you really want to help prevent suicide, depression and self-harm, stop being such a**holes to each other online and in real life.”

“So true,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Amen to that,” wrote another. Earlier in the day, actor Saif Ali Khan had said that the film industry is famously competitive and the pretence of caring for Sushant was an ‘insult’ to him. “I mean, we don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone,” he said in an interview to The Times of India.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had tweeted after his demise: “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder…” Kangana Ranaut shared an angry video, in which she said that the late actor was not given his due as he was an outsider, and was constantly told that he was ‘worthless’.

Sushant was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, and the service was attended by the likes of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Kapoor and others. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

