Sacred Games writer Varun Grover denies sexual harassment claims, Anurag Kashyap tweets support

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover, who has worked on Sacred Games and Masaan among other projects, has denied allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by an unnamed woman. A Twitter user shared an anonymous allegation which states that the incident occurred when Varun Grover was a student at BHU. After the tweet went viral, Varun took to Twitter to deny the said allegations and in a detailed statement, he wrote, “Really unfortunate that these completely fabricated and defamatory allegations have been made on me. NONE of the sequence of events as described in that anonymous screenshot happened ever and I deny all of it with all the conviction I have in my bones.”

He added, “I know it is hard to reconcile the two - ‘Believe Women’ and ‘Don’t put any allegations on me’. I have been thrown this curve ball and I will find a way - but at the end of the day, a complete lie can’t be allowed to roam free while truth sits cornered in a dungeon.”

He then went on to state why the claims made in the screenshot are not true. The tweet and the account have since been deleted. In the meantime, directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan have come out in support of Varun. Anurag tweeted, “This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him. #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement.”

Here's my detailed statement about the completely fabricated, misleading, and defamatory allegations against me. Am absolutely willing to cooperate and clear my name. Let's not allow such agenda-driven tactics to derail this movement please. pic.twitter.com/VTFeIjygcl — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him . #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement https://t.co/A4bkVgF9Hb — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 9, 2018

Neeraj also tweeted, “I know Varun for the large part of my life. I can never believe he would do such a thing. Never. Those allegations reek of vindictive behaviour and not a shred of truth in them. Absolutely, 100%, in solidarity with his statement below (denial statement on Twitter).” He added, “It’s appalling how such slanderous allegations are trying to sabotage the #MeToo movement in India. Varun is someone who is truly putting his weight and career behind for this movement. It is horribly irresponsible of whoever is behind this to malign him.”

Neeraj also said that his response is emotional and hence it would be fair to discount it. But also added, “Of course, my response is emotional and it is totally fair to discount it. This is my truth, what I believe in and I wanted to put it out there. You can wait for the truth to come in due course.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 17:17 IST