Salman Khan begins transferring funds to Bollywood’s daily wage earners: report

Actor Salman Khan has begun the process of transfer of funds into the accounts of daily wage workers of the film industry, a Times of India report has said. The report quoted general secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Ashok Dubey as saying: “Salman Khan had asked for the details of 25,000 workers. We received details of 19,000 member workers. Out of which 3000 workers had already received 5000 rupees each from another film studio. So we have sent the details of remaining 16,000 workers to Salman Khan and he had started the money transfer. Soon everyone will receive the money.”

Ashok added that some of the members told the federation that their financial condition was stable and that they could sail through the pandemic. They had insisted that the money should go to the needy. Earlier, Salman had pledged to support 25000 daily wage earners of the film industry.

In March end, before the various government funds came into place, Salman had decided to extend help to 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry. Their lives have been affected by the ongoing national lockdown that has brought all filming activity in Bollywood to a halt.

Salman’s contribution will aid the artistes of FWICE, said the body’s president BN Tiwari. “After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute for them. We will be sending him the list in the evening,” said Tiwari, according to a report in indianexpress.com.

The website quoted Tiwari as being critical of film stars who have been making big donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) instead of helping the industry workers who are left with no income during the lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“It’s only going to get worse. People are preparing only for 21-day lockdown but we have five lakh workers. If this extends for a month or two, we will need help from everyone. There are a thousand people ready to fund in the PM-CARES fund but the industry, which you belong to, you should donate there first. You are giving Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund to come in the good books of the Prime Minister but there’s not been a single phone call yet to make any donation for the federation workers,” said Tiwari, adding Salman has asked for a complete list of daily wage workers with their account numbers, because he wishes to directly transfer funds to each worker.

