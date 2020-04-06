e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan reveals he’s scared, says ‘I haven’t seen my father in 3 weeks’. Watch video with nephew Nirvaan

Salman Khan reveals he’s scared, says ‘I haven’t seen my father in 3 weeks’. Watch video with nephew Nirvaan

Salman Khan said he is scared with ‘full bravery’, adding that he and nephew Nirvaan have not seen their respective fathers in three weeks as they stay put due to coronavirus epidemic.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan with nephew Nirvaan discusses Covid-19 and lockdown.
Salman Khan has given an age-old proverb ‘jo darr gaya woh marr gaya’ a new twist in the times of coronavirus. The actor on Saturday shared a new video with nephew Nirvaan, actor-director Sohail Khan’s son, where the two are seen addressing the lockdown due to Covid-19.

“Ham to bhai darr gaye hai (we are scared),” Salman says straight up as his nephew nods in approval. The actor says that they had come to this place for a few days and now they are here while father Salim Khan is at home in Mumbai. “I haven’t seen my father for three weeks, Nirvaan hasn’t seen his father for three weeks. We are scared and we are saying it with full bravery,” Salman says, talking about coronavirus pandemic and social distancing that is the only way to flatten the curve.

 

View this post on Instagram

Be Home n Be Safe @nirvankhan15

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

He also goes on to ask people not to show unnecessary bravery in these challenging times and stay where they are. The superstar then says the proverb ‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’ does not apply anymore as those who are scared are actually safe. He asks his fans to stay safe and be at home.

In an earlier video, Salman had asked his fans to stay home in a style all his own. Asking what is people’s problem and why can’t they stay at home, he had added, “Appeal ye hai ki govt aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, Isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours).”

He has also pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, office bearers of the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) had confirmed earlier.

