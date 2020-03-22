‘What is your problem if it saves lives’: Salman Khan’s coronavirus appeal in his own style

bollywood

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 09:16 IST

Trust Salman Khan to say it as it is. The actor who is self-isolating at his farmhouse shared an appeal for his fans in the face of coronavirus pandemic but in a style on his own.

A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative Janta curfew, Salman took to Instagram to thank those who are part of essential services and are still venturing out of their houses. “Mera naam hai Salman Khan. Pehle to un sab ko thank you kehna chaahonga jo health mein ya police mei abhi tak kaam rahe hain (My name is Salman Khan. I would like to start by thanking all those who are still stepping out of their homes to help stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic).”

He then asked people to practise social distancing as it saves lives. “Appeal ye hai ki govt aapke liye aur hum sab ke liye bol rahi hai, Isko seriously lo aur afwahein mat phailao (My appeal is that you follow what the government is saying and don’t spread rumours).”

He also took on the thought process that ‘we are safe’. “Ye hamesha se problem hai, sabko lagta hai ke yeh hamare saath nahi hoga. Ye coronavirus kisiko bhi ho sakta hai, bas mein, train mei, market mein, har jagah, to kaheko pange le rahe ho bahar jaana hai (No one is safe from coronavirus and you can get infected anywhere).”

He also asked people not to treat the coronavirus lockdown as a holiday. “Ye public holiday nahi hai bhai, ye bahut serious mamla hai to ye sab band karo. Haath dho, mask pehno, protect karo apne aap ko, saaf suthre raho aur logon se dur raho. Ye sab karne mei kya dikkat hai aapko, agar jaan bach rahi hai saikdo logon ki, aapki khud ki to kya problem hai, ye zindagi ka saval hai (Follow all the necessary precautions and don’t go it. If this saves lives including your own then what is your problem? This is not a public holiday),” Salman added.

Calling it his “darkhwast (request)”, the actor asked everyone to follow it.