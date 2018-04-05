Salman Khan convicted: How much money is riding on the actor

Salman Khan was held guilty by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case. While the court let off others actors in the 1998 case -- Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre -- Salman has been sentenced to two years of jail. The actor can seek bail from the same court. Read: Salman Khan blackbuck case, other court cases: 10 things to know

Salman Khan, without a doubt, is the biggest box office draw in India today. The 52-year-old star has delivered one blockbuster after another in the last decade or so with films such as the Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, the Dabangg franchise, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. The rare dud, Tubelight, fails to deter his fans for whom his image is that of his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan – a good man caught in a bad situation who always finds his way back thanks to his pure heart. Multiple court cases, a number of controversies and trouble with women in his life have not been able to stop his fans from thronging the theatres every time a Bhai film is out. Maybe that is the reason industry is wary as the actor was held guilty in the blackbuck case in Jodhpur today.

Salman Khan (C) arrives at the airport in Jodhpur on April 4, 2018 ahead of a verdict in the long-running blackbuck poaching case. (AFP)

Race 3

Salman has multiple films in his kitty. From the industry perspective – these are multiple superhits in the making. Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 -- where Salman is the major draw backed by an ensemble cast of Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem – has finished shoot. However, the film needs to be promoted and advertised. Salman is not only acting in the film, he is also a co-producer. The film’s estimated budget is over Rs 100 crore and it is expected to do massive business at the box office when it comes out this Eid.

Bharat

A lot is riding on this film given it brings back the Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar combo. The duo has earlier given blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Official remake of Korean film, Ode to My Father, the film is mounted on a lavish scale and might mark the return of Priyanka Chopra to Bollywood. The film is in pre-production and the work started on Bharat in February. It is expected to release on Eid 2019.

Dabangg 3 and Kick 2

Talks have been on about the sequel to these two hits that had Salman at the helm of affairs. While no dates have been announced when they begin shooting, they are very much in the offing.

Dus Ka Dum

After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is returning to the small screen with his popular game show Dus Ka Dum. Sony Entertainment Television channel has already released the promo material and Salman has shot for teasers etc for the show too. This is supposed to be Salman’s answer to KBC.